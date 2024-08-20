Domantas Sabonis Led 2023-24 NBA Season in Peculiar Stat
The Sacramento Kings missed out on the 2023-24 NBA Playoffs, but that did not stop their stars from mounting their peers. De'Aaron Fox led the league in steals per game (2.0), and Domantas Sabonis was the rebound (13.7 per game) champ by a landslide.
While Sabonis leading the NBA in rebounds for the second consecutive season was not unusual, he led the league in a stat many might not expect.
Sabonis led the NBA in total miles run during games last season, per Hoop Muse.
While Sabonis was on top of the league for the most cardio throughout the season, star teammate De'Aaron Fox ran more miles per game (2.73) than Sabonis (2.67), with rising star Keegan Murray (2.65) cracking the top ten as well.
Three Kings landing in the top ten of most miles run per game last season is an odd stat, but it is not shocking. This is more evidence of how great Sacramento's offense is, with constant movement leading to easier buckets.
Sabonis is the only center on either list, but his playmaking versatility is the main reason he can move around so much. Sabonis has missed just three games over the past two seasons while putting this much work in every outing.
Follow Inside The Kings on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!