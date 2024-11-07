Domantas Sabonis Makes NBA History in Kings vs Raptors
Wednesday night’s victory by the Sacramento Kings over the Toronto Raptors at Golden One Center moved the Kings to 5-3 on the season, getting their fifth win in their last 6 games. The Kings are rolling, and a lot of their success can be attributed to their All-NBA center Domantas Sabonis, who posted his third triple-double of the season in Wednesday’s win.
However, Wednesday’s triple-double was historically rare. Sabonis posted 17 points, 11 rebounds, and 13 assists while shooting 6-6 from the field and 5-5 from the free throw line. He also had 0 turnovers.
Sabonis joins Nikola Jokic as the only NBA players to post triple-doubles without a missed field goal and 0 turnovers since 2000. Sabonis is also now the only player in NBA History to post a triple-double with 0 missed field goals, 0 missed free throws, and 0 turnovers. The NBA started tracking individual turnovers during the 1977-78 season.
Domantas is averaging 20.3 points, 13.1 rebounds and 7.3 assists on shooting splits of 63.0/50.0/84.4 this season. The Kings’ offense is top-five in the NBA, fueled by the stellar play of Sabonis and star teammates De'Aaron Fox and DeMar DeRozan, despite the Kings being near the bottom of the league in three-point percentage.
The Kings will look to build on their current run of success when they take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night in Sacramento.
Follow Sacramento Kings on SI on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!