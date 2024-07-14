Domantas Sabonis Shares Excitement Over DeRozan Trade
After the Sacramento Kings acquired DeMar DeRozan from the Chicago Bulls via sign-and-trade, media personnel around the league have questioned how much better the move makes Sacramento.
Despite the skepticism around the league, the Kings organization and players have made it clear they are confident in the direction of the team.
Sacramento's star big man Domantas Sabonis shared his excitement about the DeRozan trade with TMZ Sports.
"I'm excited, he's going to be a big piece. We're excited, he's huge. He's gonna elevate us. So, can't wait. We already got [De'Aaron] Fox, we got Malik [Monk], and now we got DeRozan. We can get a bucket at any time. It makes life a lot easier on the court."- Domantas Sabonis
Many fans and experts have bashed Sacramento's decision to add more offense rather than focusing on their defensive weak spot, but adding a six-time All-Star in DeRozan will help the Kings regardless of how you look at it.
DeRozan, 34, is locked into Sacramento for the next three years, and the Kings are likely one more splash away from contending for an NBA Championship. There will be much more to be excited about if the Kings can capitalize on the acquisition of DeRozan, the re-signing of Malik Monk, the potential of Keegan Murray and Keon Ellis, and the prime years of De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis.
Despite trading for a 34-year-old, the future for Sacramento got much brighter.
