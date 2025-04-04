Domantas Sabonis Unexpectedly Downgraded for Kings vs Hornets
The Sacramento Kings are looking to put a stop to a three-game skid against the Charlotte Hornets (19-57) on Friday evening.
The Kings have lost seven of their last eight games as they continue to fall lower in Western Conference standings to close out the year. Questionable decisions have been at the heart of Sacramento's season, leading to an inevitable collapse.
Over the past month, Kings starting center Domantas Sabonis has struggled with hamstring and ankle injuries. Even though he returned to the court faster than expected, the Kings' big man found himself listed on the injury report again.
Sabonis was downgraded to questionable for Friday's matchup against the Hornets due to right ankle soreness. After missing nine games in March, there's a chance Sabonis is sidelined once again.
Without Sabonis starting, the Kings went 3-6 in March. He's averaging 19 points, 14 rebounds, and six assists in 64 starts this season. If Sacramento wants to make the play-in, Sabonis would be a big part of making that happen.
The Kings currently sit in 10th place in the West, just one game above the Phoenix Suns. The Suns also suffered a minor injury recently, losing Kevin Durant for at least a week. The Kings' play-in chances could come down to a regular-season finale vs. the Suns later this month.
One interesting part of the Kings' playoff race is the draft implications. The Kings have a top-12 protected pick in Atlanta right now, but would likely reclaim it if they miss the play-in tournament.
Kings vs. Hornets will tip-off at 4:00 p.m. PT on Friday afternoon.