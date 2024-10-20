Doug McDermott Reveals Reason for Signing with the Kings
One primary concern for the Sacramento Kings heading into the 2024-25 regular season was their lack of forward depth behind a starting tandem of Keegan Murray and DeMar DeRozan.
While the Kings did not necessarily fix this issue, they brought in a viable option that will cover the wound for now. Sacramento signed veteran forward Doug McDermott last week, filling a couple of voids in the lineup.
Not only did the Kings need help on the wing, they were one of the worst three-point shooting teams through preseason action. In his preseason debut with the Kings, McDermott knocked down four threes on 11 attempts, scoring the second-most points for Sacramento with 14.
Following the game, McDermott revealed his process of joining the Kings (via Brenden Nunes | Sactown 1140):
"I was just here three or four days ago and worked out with these guys... it went well, and then I [signed] two days later. I really like the energy and vibes around this organization, so it was kind of a no-brainer for me."
McDermott, 32, has knocked down 41 percent of his three-point attempts throughout his ten-year NBA career. His best statistical season came in 2020-21 with the Indiana Pacers, where he was teammates with Kings star center Domantas Sabonis. McDermott talked about how his connection with Sabonis helped his decision:
"That helps a lot. Obviously, just playing with him already, kind of knowing the way he likes to play, but also Alex Len, guys like that, who can really pass the ball. Just being here, anything they need, just to impact winning. Whether that's not playing or getting thrown out there and having to shoot a bunch of threes, whenever my number is called I'll be ready."
While many people think signing McDermott was a low-impact move, his ability to shoot the ball at a high level and his stated commitment to playing winning basketball could be significant.
