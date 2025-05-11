ESPN NBA Insider Reveals Kings' Biggest Offseason Roster Needs
For the second consecutive season, the Sacramento Kings missed out on the playoffs, and now changes have started being made. The Kings are completely retooling their front office and coaching staff, headlined by the hire of new general manager Scott Perry.
With Perry at the helm, many are wondering how the Kings will improve their roster, but one thing is for sure: Changes are needed.
It has been easy to find the biggest holes in Sacramento's roster, as ESPN's Bobby Marks revealed exactly what the Kings need the most.
"Perimeter shooters and defenders," Marks wrote. "The Kings had the league's worst 3-point defense (38.1%) and allowed 14.5 3s per game this season, tied for sixth most in NBA history. Sacramento went 18-31 when outscored from deep."
The Kings have been looking for ideal 3-and-D wings for years, but have failed to find consistency at the position. Of course, the Kings drafted Keegan Murray fourth overall in 2022, and the young forward has brought versatility on both ends of the floor, but they would need a huge leap from him to truly be the difference-maker they need.
The Kings certainly have some big changes to make this summer, but the obvious roster upgrades should be their priority, and it will likely have to come through the trade market.
There is a very small chance that the Kings still have a trio of Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, and DeMar DeRozan next season, as they will likely use at least one of these players to improve their rough edges.