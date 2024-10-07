ESPN Predicts Kings Guard to Breakout in 2024-25 NBA Season
The narrative around the Sacramento Kings is that they possess a high-powered offense, but will not stay competitive because of their lackluster defense. Well, one surprising player has seemingly proved the doubters wrong.
Sacramento guard Keon Ellis has emerged on the scene as one of the NBA's top guard defenders, helping the Kings' ascend into one of the league's best defenses toward the end of the 2023-24 season.
After head coach Mike Brown confirmed Ellis will be in the starting lineup to begin the season, the third-year guard is ready to take Sacramento to the next level.
ESPN's Jeremy Woo predicts 11 NBA breakout players ahead of the 2024-25 season, naming Sacramento's Ellis as a breakout candidate.
Ellis falls into the fourth tier of breakouts: "Role players who could make greater impacts."
"Whether he starts all season, Ellis' ability to fill in the blanks as a defender and spot-up shooter has become valuable to the Kings, particularly on a cheap contract that runs another season and in a lineup that now included another offensive-minded wing in DeMar DeRozan," Woo writes. "If he can continue to shoot respectably from range, the Kings will have a hard time keeping him off the floor."
Through 21 starts last season, Ellis averaged 8.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.7 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game, shooting 40.4 percent from deep and 81.5 percent from the line.
Ellis has thrived in Sacramento's system, especially playing alongside star point guard De'Aaron Fox. Ellis started last year on a two-way contract, so now with an entire offseason behind him to learn and improve while knowing his role on the Kings is a huge advantage.
Ellis only played 20+ minutes in 21 games last season, and 10+ in just 39. Expanding Ellis' role ahead of the 2024-25 season puts him in a great position to break out.
