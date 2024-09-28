ESPN Ranks Kings Bottom Half in NBA Future Power Rankings
The Sacramento Kings have built a solid core around De'Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis, and DeMar DeRozan to set themselves up for success this season, but how is their future looking?
Coming off a disappointing 2023-24 season, the Kings have reloaded their roster with upgraded talent. The headlining acquisition of the offseason was 35-year-old DeRozan, along with a lack of draft capital, the Kings might have shortened their window significantly.
ESPN dropped their NBA future power rankings, placing the Kings at 18th. ESPN is projecting each franchise's on-court success over the next three seasons, suggesting Sacramento is not set up very well.
ESPN's Bobby Marks explained Sacramento's position in the ranking, blaming their serious lack of draft capital for a seven-spot drop since last offseason.
The Kings still owe Atlanta a 2025 top-12 protected first-round pick from the Kevin Huerter trade, and Sacramento sent San Antonio the right to swap firsts in 2031 as part of the DeRozan trade. The Kings have no second-round picks available to trade in the next three years.- Bobby Marks, ESPN
ESPN split their rankings into five different categories, with Sacramento's respective rank: Players (16), Management (15), Money (16), Market (22), and Draft (20).
Sacramento's most interesting ranking is their placement in the Players category. Their core group of Fox, DeRozan, Sabonis, Malik Monk, Keegan Murray, Keon Ellis, and Kevin Huerter certainly sets them up for success over the next few years, with the potential for their young studs to keep improving.
Sacramento's biggest knock comes from their market, but that did not affect their biggest move this offseason. DeRozan chose to join the Kings over big market franchises like the Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, and Miami Heat.
ESPN's placement for the Kings in the future power rankings is slightly disrespectful and certainly underestimates Sacramento's potential over the next three seasons.
