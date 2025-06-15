Ex-NBA Star Isaiah Thomas Teases Return to Former Team
With the Sacramento Kings badly needing point guard depth since the departure of De’Aaron Fox, they may look to the draft, make a trade, or pursue a point guard in free agency. New General Manager Scott Perry will keep all options open in balancing the roster, but could that include bringing back a fan favorite?
In response to a post on X (formerly Twitter), former Kings point guard Isaiah Thomas stated he would be open to a reunion with the team that drafted him.
Via Isaiah Thomas: "That’s crazy 😂… I can always double back and end my career there 👀"
Thomas spent the first three seasons of his career in Sacramento, and in that time, established himself as a fan favorite and one of the best young guards in the league. In 216 games in the California capital, including 153 starts, the five-foot-nine guard out of Washington posted averages of 15.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1 steal in 29.1 minutes per game.
The best season of Thomas’ career would come in 2016-17 for the Boston Celtics, in which he averaged 28.9 points per game, was named an All-Star, made the All-NBA Second Team, and finished fifth in MVP voting.
While a reunion between Thomas and the Kings is unlikely, it would be a fitting end to an excellent career. The team could certainly use a veteran point guard who can shoot and make plays. Kings fans would have something to cheer for in what has been an otherwise disappointing couple of seasons.