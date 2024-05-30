Former King Headlines USA Olympic 3x3 Team
Amid a stacked 2011 NBA Draft, the Sacramento Kings headlined a three-team trade that many thought would change the trajectory of the struggling franchise. The Milwaukee Bucks would send the draft rights to tenth-overall pick Jimmer Fredette to Sacramento as the Kings hoped to find their next franchise point guard.
Fredette was an NCAA phenom, averaging a shocking 28.9 points per game in his senior year as a BYU Cougar. The 6-foot-2 guard was one of the most electric players in NCAA college basketball history, but his hype in the Association was short-lived.
Fredette averaged 7.0 points and 1.5 assists per game through his three seasons in Sacramento before making appearances with four other teams and flaming out of the league.
While his NBA career did not live up to expectations, Fredette has made a living in another form of basketball. The former King and college basketball legend will be representing Team USA in 3x3 basketball at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
The United States did not have a representing team in the 2020 Olympics for 3x3 basketball, so Fredette is headlining the first-ever American squad of its kind. Fredette is joined by Canyon Berry, Kareem Maddox, and Dylan Travis, as the four Americans have been playing together since 2022, ranking as the second-best team in the world.
The former King and his teammates will attempt to bring home a Paris gold medal, representing the USA on the biggest stage.
