Former King Joins Pelicans Summer League Team
The 2024 California Classic Summer League has concluded, but rosters shake up as the league heads to Las Vegas for the main event.
After playing with the Sacramento Kings on their San Francisco squad during their California Classic campaign, Jordan Ford will join the New Orleans Pelicans for the Las Vegas Summer League, per Sean Cunningham of FOX40.
Ford, a Sacramento native, signed a two-way contract with the Kings last season after shining with their G League affiliate in Stockton. With his contract expired and Sacramento already filling all of their two-way spots, Ford is expected to find a new home.
Through two California Classic appearances, Ford scored 39 points shooting 15-23 from the field with six assists and just three turnovers. His 22-point outburst against the Miami Heat was impressive, but now he will take his talents to a loaded New Orleans Summer League squad.
If Ford gets the opportunity to shine with the Pelicans in Las Vegas, he could find himself on another two-way contract next season, but he will likely land back in the G League.
The Sacramento native quickly became a fan-favorite with the Kings, but the 26-year-old point guard has seemingly played his last game with Sacramento.
