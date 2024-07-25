Former King Signs 5-Year Deal in Greece
After trading Sasha Vezenkov to the Toronto Raptors, the Sacramento Kings seemed to have dodged a bullet. Numerous reports suggested that Vezenkov wanted out of Sacramento, and after granting him that wish in a draft day trade, the Bulgarian forward wanted out of his NBA contract entirely.
The Raptors waived Vezenkov, as he even gave up his entire $6.6 million buyout agreement.
Vezenkov is now signing with Olympiacos in the EuroLeague, where he played before attempting an NBA career. Vezenkov's reported contract is $18.5 million over the next five years.
Vezenkov was drafted into the NBA in 2017 but remained in Europe until making his NBA debut with the Kings in the 2023-24 season. In his lone season in the Association, Vezenkov averaged 5.4 points and 2.3 rebounds in 12.2 minutes per game, with 44.0/37.5/80.0 shooting splits.
Vezenkov was part of a trade that sent him and backup point guard Davion Mitchell to the Raptors in exchange for Jalen McDaniels, ultimately a salary-dumping move for the Kings.
As he heads back to Greece after giving up over $6 million, Vezenkov returns to the league where he won MVP, and will still make $18.5 million. While the Kings were smart to give him up, Vezenkov might have been smarter for pushing his way back to Greece.
