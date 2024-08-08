Former Kings Guard Retires After 10-Year Career
Jeremy Lamb has decided now is the right time to retire from the NBA. In a post on Instagram, the 32-year-old thanked his friends, family, and teammates for their support, guidance, and belief in him. He finished the post by saying “Now, it’s time to catch another dream!”
Lamb first made a name for himself at UConn, winning an NCAA Championship in 2011. In 2012 he was drafted 12th overall by the Houston Rockets but was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder before playing for Houston.
Lamb would go on to play for the Thunder, Charlotte Hornets, and Indiana Pacers.
In February 2022 Lamb was traded, along with Justin Holiday, Domantas Sabonis, and a second-round pick to the Sacramento Kings in exchange for Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, and Tristan Thompson.
In his one season with the Kings, Lamb averaged 7.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 17 games. This would end up being Lamb’s final team, as he never played in the NBA after the 2021-22 season.
Lamb would continue to pursue a team, and he ended up playing for the Stockton Kings of the NBA G League during the 2023-24 season.
His time in Sacramento may have been short, but Kings fans tend to remember and appreciate every player who puts on a Sacramento Kings jersey.
