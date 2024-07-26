Former Kings Guard Signs 1-Year Deal in Italy
After earning a two-way contract with the Sacramento Kings last season, 26-year-old point guard Jordan Ford is signing a one-year contract with Aquila Basket Trento, also called Dolomiti Energia Trento, of the Serie A League in Italy.
The Sacramento native averaged 15.5 points and 4.2 assists per game with impressive 49.6/43.3/94.3 shooting splits with the Kings' G League affiliate in Stockton last season. His stellar play earned him a two-way contract with his hometown team, but Ford rarely got the opportunity to showcase his skill at the next level, playing just 22 minutes through six appearances.
Ford's two-way contract expired at the end of the 2023-24 season, and after re-joining the Kings for the 2024 California Classic Summer League, he left to play with the New Orleans Pelicans in Las Vegas.
Ford had limited opportunity in the Summer League, and with Sacramento's two-way spots already filled, his journey to Italy suggests no other team was willing to give him a shot.
The 6-foot-1 point guard should find a solid role in Italy, as his mix of playmaking and three-point shooting should fit great with the European brand of basketball.
Follow Inside The Kings on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!