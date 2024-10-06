Former Kings Guard Signs New Contract in China
The 2017 NBA Draft will go down as a historic one for the Sacramento Kings, landing franchise point guard De'Aaron Fox with the fifth overall pick. On the other hand, with their second-round selection, Sacramento drafted NCAA standout Frank Mason III.
Mason spent two seasons in Sacramento, including a strong rookie year. In his first season, Mason averaged 7.9 points and 2.8 assists in just 18.9 minutes per game, As the 34th overall pick in the draft, Mason seemed like he had a bright future.
After just two seasons with the Kings, Mason moved on to the Milwaukee Bucks and Orlando Magic but ultimately faded out of the NBA.
On Saturday, Mason signed a new deal with the Fujian Sturgeons of the Chinese Basketball Association, per Dario Skerletic of Sportando.
Mason has spent the last two years with Nancy Basket, a French squad in the LNB Pro A league. Through two seasons in France, Mason averaged 13.4 points and 4.4 assists per game and now gets the opportunity to shine in another top basketball league.
Mason made a name for himself with the Kansas Jayhawks. As a senior, Mason averaged 20.9 points and 5.2 assists per game on his way to winning AP Player of the Year and the Wooden Award.
While Mason's NBA career did not pan out as many expected, the talented guard continues to shine across the globe, making his next stop in China.
