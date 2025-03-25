Former Kings Star Accepts New Coaching Job
The Sacramento Kings have had plenty of big names run through the organization since the turn of the century. From players like big man DeMarcus Cousins to sharpshooter Peja Stojaković, the Kings have had their fair share of talent.
Another name that sticks out is 14-year veteran Mike Bibby, one of the best point guards of his era. Bibby spent over six years with the Kings from 2001 to 2008 before getting dealt to the Atlanta Hawks.
During his time in Sacramento, Bibby averaged 17.6 points, 5.4 assists, and 3.2 rebounds across 476 appearances. His highest scoring season was in 2005-06 when he averaged 21.1 points per game along with 5.4 assists and 2.9 rebounds.
After cementing himself in Sacramento's history, Bibby is choosing to make a return to California's capital as the head coach of Sacramento State University (per Shams Charania | ESPN). Bibby had previously coached at the high school level for Shadow Mountain High School in Phoenix, Arizona from 2013-2019.
Bibby has never coached at the collegiate level. He played one year of NCAA ball at the University of Arizona, where he helped lead the Wildcats to a championship as a freshman.
During his stay with the Kings, Bibby helped lead the team to one Western Conference Finals appearance and two Western Conference Semifinals. Bibby has a lengthy history in the game, which is exactly why Sac State chose him to lead a team in the same place where he's had success before.
Follow Sacramento Kings on SI on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!