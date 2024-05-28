Inside The Kings

Former Kings Star Says AK-47 Was Pulled on Him in Hometown

NBA fan-favorite Isaiah Thomas narrowly avoided death on Memorial Day.

Mar 23, 2014; Sacramento, CA, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Isaiah Thomas (22) celebrates after a basket against the Milwaukee Bucks during the first quarter at Sleep Train Arena.
Former Sacramento Kings star Isaiah Thomas says that he was held at gunpoint in his hometown of Tacoma, Washington. Thomas made the claims in a social media post that has since been deleted.

Still active in the NBA, Thomas saw action with the Phoenix Suns this season – most recently in a playoff loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Had the kids not recognized Thomas, his fate may have ended differently.

Best known for his stint with the Boston Celtics, Thomas has become a fan-favorite throughout the years due to his short stature. Despite any physical limitations, Thomas proved time-and-time again that he can ball. He spent three seasons in Sacramento, averaging 15.3 points and 4.8 assists in California's capital.

If it wasn't for who I was and him recognizing me in my own city, he probably woulda ended all of our lives. Be SAFE.

Isaiah Thomas

Growing up in Tacoma, Thomas attended the University of Washington for three years before putting his name in the NBA Draft. The Kings opted to take a chance on the 5-foot-9 guard with the final pick in the draft, sparking an NBA career that's now lasted over a decade. Thomas has been apart of 10 different organizations throughout his years in the league.

Thankfully, Thomas remains unharmed after a scary situation.

