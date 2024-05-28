Former Kings Star Says AK-47 Was Pulled on Him in Hometown
Former Sacramento Kings star Isaiah Thomas says that he was held at gunpoint in his hometown of Tacoma, Washington. Thomas made the claims in a social media post that has since been deleted.
Still active in the NBA, Thomas saw action with the Phoenix Suns this season – most recently in a playoff loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Had the kids not recognized Thomas, his fate may have ended differently.
Best known for his stint with the Boston Celtics, Thomas has become a fan-favorite throughout the years due to his short stature. Despite any physical limitations, Thomas proved time-and-time again that he can ball. He spent three seasons in Sacramento, averaging 15.3 points and 4.8 assists in California's capital.
If it wasn't for who I was and him recognizing me in my own city, he probably woulda ended all of our lives. Be SAFE.- Isaiah Thomas
Growing up in Tacoma, Thomas attended the University of Washington for three years before putting his name in the NBA Draft. The Kings opted to take a chance on the 5-foot-9 guard with the final pick in the draft, sparking an NBA career that's now lasted over a decade. Thomas has been apart of 10 different organizations throughout his years in the league.
Thankfully, Thomas remains unharmed after a scary situation.
