Former Kings Top 10 Pick Signs New Deal Overseas
The Sacramento Kings have had some significant draft misses over the last 15 years, with some of the most prominent picks being Marvin Bagley III at second, Nik Stauskas at eighth, Thomas Robinson at fifth, and Ben McLemore at seventh.
Only one of these names is still in the league (Bagley), while the others have fallen short of expectations on their way out of the NBA.
McLemore, a highly-touted prospect coming off an incredible Freshman year at Kansas, had Kings fans very excited at the time. After getting drafted seventh overall in 2013, McLemore spent four years in Sacramento, averaging 9.0 points and 2.5 rebounds per game.
Since leaving the Kings in 2017 free agency, McLemore spent time with five other franchises, including a 19-game return to Sacramento, before getting waived.
McLemore is now traveling overseas, as the former NBA lottery pick has now signed a new deal in Turkey, via Alberto De Roa of HoopsHype.
McLemore has spent time with three different overseas franchises since playing his last NBA minutes with the Portland Trail Blazers in 2022. Most recently, McLemore played with Rio Breogan of Spain, where he averaged 12.2 points through 18 games.
McLemore will now join Yukatel Merkezefendi Municipality Basket of the Basketball Super League in Turkey to continue his basketball career.
