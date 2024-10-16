Former NBA Player Urges Kings Star To Find New Team
The Sacramento Kings have clawed out of irrelevancy to become one of the most promising teams in the NBA, building around stars De'Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis, and now DeMar DeRozan.
In the 2022-23 season, the Kings secured their first playoff appearance since 2006, taking the third seed in the Western Conference and cementing themselves as a contender.
While the Kings have certainly been on the rise, not everybody takes them seriously. Former NBA player Nick Young joined the Gil's Arena podcast with Gilbert Arenas, giving a wild take regarding Sacramento star point guard De'Aaron Fox following the report that he turned down a contract extension.
"He ain't gonna make [an All-NBA team]. He gets snubbed too much, like people disrespect De'Aaron Fox too much." Young continues, "I think he's probably got to get out of Sacramento to tell you the truth. He's been there too long. To me, De'Aaron Fox should be a for sure top five point guard in this league, but he don't get any credit for what he's doing."
While Young is giving Fox his flowers, it is very disingenuous as he disrespects the franchise that has helped him become a star. Young continues to discredit and disrespect the Kings:
"People put everybody above De'Aaron Fox and he gets forgot about every time. I think it's just because it's Sacramento. You go to Sacramento, you're done after that. It's a graveyard."
Young, a zero-time All-Star, unnecessarily throws a load of hate onto the Sacramento franchise, disregarding that Fox was made All-NBA Third Team just two years ago. Fox had a better season last year than his All-NBA and All-Star season, yet was disregarded for these honors.
Young makes a point about Fox getting disrespected and forgotten about when it comes to All-NBA, but if he has a good enough season and the Kings are a sure-fire playoff team, being in Sacramento will not stop him from getting the nod.
This conversation was sparked because Fox needs an All-NBA appearance this season to be eligible for a supermax contract extension worth $345 million next offseason.
If Fox continues to perform at a high level similar to his past couple of seasons and the Kings move toward the top of the Western Conference, it will be hard for voters to deny Fox from an All-NBA appearance, regardless of what city he is playing in.
Follow Inside The Kings on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!