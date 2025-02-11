Former Sacramento Kings Big Man Signs With Lakers
The Sacramento Kings made a flurry of trades before the NBA's February 6th trade deadline, saying goodbye to players like De'Aaron Fox, Kevin Huerter, Alex Len, Colby Jones, and Jordan McLaughlin.
After making three separate deals, the Kings hauled in Zach LaVine, Jake LaRavia, and Jonas Valanciunas. With a new-look roster to close out the 2024-25 season, the goal of playing playoff basketball remains the same.
On paper, the Kings certainly made an upgrade at the center position. Getting rid of Len in exchange for Valanciunas is undoubtedly a steal, even if the Kings gave up some draft capital.
Len had been a mainstay in Sacramento since the 2021-22 season when he was signed to be a rotation player. This season, Len averaged just seven minutes per game for the Kings. It's not surprising the team was looking for an upgrade, especially since Len was not a capable shooter.
After being waived by the Washington Wizards last week, Len was looking for work. ESPN insider Shams Charania originally reported that Len was going to sign with the Indiana Pacers, but that deal fell through.
Now, Charania is reporting that Len will be signing with the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers recently had a trade for big man Mark Williams with the Charlotte Hornets, but Williams failed his physical. Still in need of a center, the Lakers will rely on Len to close out 2025.
In 36 games this season, Len is averaging 1.4 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 0.8 assists. To make room for Len on the Lakers' roster, the team will be waiving Christian Wood.
The Lakers and Kings do not play again this season, so Len will not be making any return to Sacramento in the near future.
