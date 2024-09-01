Hawks Forward Deemed One of the Kings’ Top Trade Targets
The Sacramento Kings have reloaded their talented roster ahead of the 2024-25 season, but even the acquisition of six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan leaves a hole in their lineup.
Centered around DeRozan, De'Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis, and Malik Monk, the Kings are putting together one of the most dangerous offenses in the NBA, but their lack of forward depth and possible defensive struggles are concerning fans.
Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz put together three realistic trade targets for the Kings, naming Atlanta Hawks forward Larry Nance Jr. as an ideal selection.
Nance is a talented, versatile defender who can play the four or five and would be the best big man in Sacramento's second unit.- Greg Swartz, B/R
Nance, 31, is entering his tenth season in the league after spending the last two and a half years with the New Orleans Pelicans. New Orleans shipped him to Atlanta this offseason in a blockbuster deal that landed them Dejounte Murray to run their backcourt.
Last season in New Orleans, Nance averaged 5.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.3 stocks per game with impressive 57.3/41.5/77.0 shooting splits. His career highs in three-point and free-throw percentage made him a valuable, reliable piece in the Pelicans offense.
Nance has been known for his high-flying and highlight dunks, but his defensive versatility would make him an excellent addition to Sacramento's system. Nance has a similar offensive production as Kings' Trey Lyles but offers more defensive upside that would make him an upgrade in their second unit.
Nance has one year remaining on his contract worth $11.2 million and has missed 15+ games in every season of his career. If Nance disappoints in Atlanta and the Kings are looking to make a trade ahead of February's deadline, Swartz's trade idea for Sacramento could certainly come to life.
Follow Inside The Kings on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!