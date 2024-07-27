How To Watch Kings’ Trey Lyles in the 2024 Paris Olympics
Sacramento Kings star point guard De'Aaron Fox did not make the cut for the 2024 USA Olympics roster, and star center Domantas Sabonis was not able to lead Lithuania to an Olympic bid, as backup forward Trey Lyles will be the lone King representing Sacramento in Paris.
Trey Lyles competes with the Canadian National Team in Paris, making his first Olympic appearance.
Lyles joins nine other NBA players on Team Canada, setting the record for most NBA players on a non-American Olympic roster. Team Canada kicks off group play on Saturday, facing Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece in their first matchup.
Team Canada group play schedule:
Canada vs Greece - July 27, 12 p.m. PT
Canada vs Australia - July 30, 4:30 a.m. PT
Canada vs Spain - August 2, 8:15 a.m. PT
*All games will be available to watch on NBC Olympics
Canada faces the most challenging group in Paris, as Greece, Australia, and Spain are each potential challengers for Team USA on their path to Gold.
The top two teams in each group will automatically move on to the quarterfinals, as well as the two best third-place teams. Team Canada certainly has a favorable chance to move on to the knockout rounds, but that does not mean it will be easy.
Trey Lyles may be a role player in Sacramento, but the stretch four could be an "X Factor" for Team Canada. Led by Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Team Canada should earn a medal, and even compete for Gold, at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
