Instant Reaction: Kings Select Devin Carter With 13th Overall Pick
Wow. After months of rumors that the Sacramento Kings were committed to trading the 13th overall pick, Kings GM Monte McNair once again did the unexpected. Not only did the Kings not make a trade, but they selected a guard with the 13th overall pick.
The Kings selected Providence Friars guard Devin Carter, ending months of speculation about what the Kings would do with the pick. It appears the Kings stuck with the conventional wisdom of selecting the best talent available, as opposed to drafting for need. It is no secret that the Kings already have an abundance of guards under contract while being light on quality wings and bigs.
With that said, Devin Carter is an excellent prospect that most experts projected to go in the top ten. Last season at Providence, the 6-foot-3 guard with a 6-foot-9 wingspan averaged 19.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 3.6 assists with an impressive one block and 1.8 steals in 35.3 minutes per game. He posted solid shooting splits of 47.3/37.7/74.9 while building a reputation as a lockdown defender.
It’s clear the Kings are not done making roster changes, considering the Kings now have an overload of guards under contract, while being thin on forwards and having only one center, Domantas Sabonis, under contract.
Nonetheless, Carter is a talented prospect but McNair’s decision to add another guard is questionable.
Follow Inside The Kings on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!