Instant Reaction: Kings Sign Former First-Round Pick
The Sacramento Kings have been making a few roster tweaks over the past week as training camp is just days away, and the most recent signing brings back a familiar face to Kings fans.
The Kings have announced the signing of Skal Labissiere, a G League standout and former first-round pick.
After acquiring his draft rights during the 2016 NBA Draft, the Kings held onto Labissiere for two seasons, where he averaged 8.0 points and 4.5 rebounds in just 18.5 minutes per game.
Labissiere, 28, was picked back up by the Kings last season, where he played 26 games as a member of the Stockton Kings. Labissiere had a great season in the G League, averaging 16.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks per game on his way to being selected to compete in the 2024 NBA G League Up Next Game.
The 6-foot-10 big man has a 7-foot-3 wingspan and has shown promise as an effective two-way center in years past. After last year's G League performance, it is no surprise that the Kings are officially bringing Labissiere back to Sacramento.
FOX40's Sean Cunningham reported that Labissiere would be getting an Exhibit 10 contract from Sacramento last month, meaning the versatile big man should be in attendance for the Kings' upcoming training camp.
The training camp roster has had some shake-up recently, with the signing and waiving of Justin Powell and Dexter Dennis, but Labissiere could hold onto one of Sacramento's final training camp spots if they do not immediately send him back to Stockton.
After showing he still has game throughout the 2023-24 G League season, Labissiere could certainly find the opportunity to prove himself during Sacramento's training camp.
