Intriguing Free Agent Forward Option for the Kings
The NBA offseason has come to a crawl as the Olympics continue in Paris. While all eyes are on the Olympic events, moves can still be made in the NBA and for the Sacramento Kings.
The roster is predominantly set, but the Kings have a spot they can use to bring in another player or keep open to sign or trade for someone during the season. At this point of the offseason, teams are looking to fill out rosters with role players, and there are still some great options out there.
While they brought in DeMar DeRozan, the Kings still need to address a known weakness dating back to last season, a shortage of length on the wings.
DeRozan, likely starting at the small forward position, leaves Kevin Huerter if he comes off the bench, and Jalen McDaniels as the main backup, which is three options. I like that spot for Huerter a lot, but the Kings are lacking size with DeRozan and Huerter if they go that route.
Enter Cedi Osman, a 6-foot-7 wing with a 6-foot-11 wingspan.
Cedi’s numbers don’t jump off the page. He averaged just 6.8 points, but his peripheral stats on the offensive end look great for what his role would be.
He shot a career-high 38.9 percent from three last season, finished at a 74 percent clip in the restricted area, and excelled in two play types the Kings run heavily.
The San Antonio Spurs ran a very heavy passing offense, with 294 passes and 29.8 assists per game. Those ranked seventh and second in the NBA last season. For comparison, the Kings made 305.6 passes and dished out 28.3 assists, good for second and seventh, respectively.
Cedi would fit right into the offensive style that the Kings play through Sabonis and has proven he can hit his shots from beyond the arc and inside. That’s about all he would need to do to be productive as a role player in Sacramento.
His defensive numbers aren’t great, but going back to the 2022-23 season, he was a very productive defensive player for the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavs were actually better defensively with Cedi on the court than off.
Cedi has started 186 games in his career and is 29 years old. He isn’t a flashy name, but is a proven NBA wing. At worst, he can step in and play meaningful minutes if someone gets hurt. At best, he becomes a key rotational player. Not a bad option for a late offseason addition.
