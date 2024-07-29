Jazz Send Markkanen to Warriors, Kings Get Kuminga in 3-Team Mock Trade
After being linked to Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen for weeks, the Sacramento Kings pivoted to DeMar DeRozan to acquire another star to put next to De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis. Despite not being in the market for Markkanen, Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus believes the Kings can help facilitate a deal to get the Utah star to Sacramento's division rival.
Pincus crafted a three-team mock trade that sends Markkanen to the Golden State Warriors:
Sacramento Kings receive:
- Jonathan Kuminga
Golden State Warriors receive:
- Lauri Markkanen
Utah Jazz receive:
- Moses Moody
- Kevon Looney
- Gui Santos
- Kevin Huerter
- Colby Jones
- 2025 first-round pick (via GSW, top-five protected)
- 2026 second-round pick (via GSW)
- 2027 first-round pick swap (via GSW, top-five protected)
- 2028 first-round pick (via SAC)
- 2030 first-round pick swap (via SAC)
In Pincus' hypothetical deal, the Kings give up Kevin Huerter, Colby Jones, a future first-rounder, and a first-round pick swap in exchange for Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga.
It is well known that the Kings need wing depth, and Sacramento has been shopping Huerter since last year's trade deadline. If the Kings had the opportunity to trade Huerter for a talented, young forward like Kuminga it would be a no-brainer.
The downside for Sacramento is the intangibles of this deal. Giving up Huerter, a future first, a pick swap, and even talented rising sophomore Colby Jones is not the end of the world, but there are a couple of reasons why the Kings would not want to do this.
On Sacramento's side, Kuminga is entering the final year of his rookie contract and has yet to sign an extension. The Kings would have to give the 21-year-old a massive payday, especially coming off his breakout season, averaging 16.1 points and 4.8 rebounds per game with 52.9/32.1/74.6 shooting splits.
On Golden State's side, the Kings have no reason to help the Warriors acquire a star like Markkanen. Pairing Markkanen with Stephen Curry would automatically reload their steady decline, putting the former dynasty back on track.
If this hypothetical trade came to life, on one hand, the Kings would be upgrading their defense and getting a stud to bolster their frontcourt, but on the other hand, they would be helping their NorCal rival.
Still, on paper, this would be a great trade for Sacramento.
