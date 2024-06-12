Kentucky Playmaker Joins Kings in Recent Mock Draft
With only 14 more days until the NBA Draft, fans still wonder what direction the Sacramento Kings will take in selecting their next star player at pick 13. While this isn't one of the strongest draft classes, there is still a lot of talent to choose from.
CBS Sports Insider Gary Parish put together a mock draft to predict every first-round pick, believing the Kings will draft Kentucky Wildcat G Rob Dillingham.
There are concerns about Dillingham's size and ability to play defense that could lead him astray for some teams, but the 6-foot-1 guard is a legit scoring machine, one of the best playmakers and shot-creators, showing what it takes to play at the next level. Dillingham, 19, averaged 15.2 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game, serving as the second-highest scorer on the team coming off the bench.
As we head into the summer, there is concern about losing runner-up 6th Man of The Year Malik Monk to free agency. While Monk says he would like to stay with the team, the right amount of money could send him flying to another city. If this does happen, Rob Dillingham would serve as a great replacement to try and fill Monk's shoes.
Dillingham has been dealing with an ankle injury. He will conduct the remaining of his NBA Combine activity this Friday at the Lakers practice facility to be invited and selected in this year's NBA Draft.
Follow Inside The Kings on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!