Key Player Gets Ruled Out With Injury in Kings-Wizards Game
The Sacramento Kings traveled to face the Washington Wizards in D.C. on Wednesday, desperately looking to get back in the win column.
The Kings are riding a two-game losing streak and have lost six of their last seven heading into Wednesday's game, while the Wizards have lost eight of their last nine. Neither the Kings nor Wizards have been impressive recently, but the talent gap should be enough to give Sacramento the edge.
Unfortunately for the Kings, their struggles have continued. The Wizards led the Kings by three at halftime and 14 by the end of the third quarter.
But, the already-shorthanded Wizards team suffered another injury. 31-year-old center Richaun Holmes left Wednesday's game, suffered a right shoulder contusion, and will be sidelined for the rest of the night.
Holmes will finish his night after just two minutes, scoring two points on 1-1 shooting. The ten-year NBA veteran is averaging 7.6 points and 5.9 rebounds in 17.7 minutes per game this season.
Holmes spent four seasons with the Kings between 2019 and 2023, becoming a key player in their system. Through three seasons in Sacramento, where he played 20+ minutes per game, Holmes averaged 12.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks on 64.6% shooting from the field.
Unfortunately, his night was cut short while facing his former team. The Wizards have some viable frontcourt depth to replace Holmes in his absence, but the Kings desperately needed any type of break to try to avoid the upset in Washington on Wednesday night.