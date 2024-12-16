Key Player Receives Injury Update Ahead of Kings vs. Nuggets
The Sacramento Kings have strung together three wins for the second time this season, but are still fighting for a playoff spot. The Kings currently sit in 12th place in the Western Conference with a 13-13 record.
Sacramento's next game is set for Monday night against the Denver Nuggets. The Nuggets have an equal 13 wins but have played three fewer games. Last season, the Kings managed to pull out three wins against the Nuggets.
Looking at the injury report, Kings forward Keegan Murray is listed as questionable for Monday night's clash. Murray has yet to miss action this season but could miss out due to left ankle soreness.
On top of Murray's possible absence, the Kings will officially be without guard Kevin Huerter due to an AC joint injury in his shoulder. Murray and Huerter are two of the better three-point threats on the team.
Through 26 games, Murray has had a bit of a down year compared to last season. He is averaging 12.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 0.7 steals per game. From beyond the arc, Murray is shooting a career-low 29.9%.
Over the past five games, Murray has found his groove. The third-year forward is shooting over 40% from three (11/27) while averaging 7.4 rebounds. His availability against the Nuggets remains in limbo, but he would certainly be a boost to an already injured lineup.
In his last game against Denver, Murray dropped 21 points on 52.9% shooting from the field. On the defensive end of the court, he held Michael Porter Jr. to only 14 points.
The Kings will tip-off against the Nuggets at 7:00 p.m. PT at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.
