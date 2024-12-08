Key Rookie Ruled OUT Ahead of Kings vs Jazz
The Sacramento Kings have started their 2024-25 season 11-13, sitting on the outside of the current Western Conference playoff picture. The Kings have undeniable talent centered around De'Aaron Fox, DeMar DeRozan, Domantas Sabonis, and Malik Monk, but their disappointing supporting cast has set them back.
Outside of studs like Keegan Murray and Kevin Huerter having down years, the Kings have not been able to stay healthy.
Sacramento selected Devin Carter 13th overall in the 2024 draft, but the talented rookie out of Providence has yet to suit up this season. The Kings have also had to deal with a few other injuries to DeRozan, Monk, Huerter, and Trey Lyles, leading to other guys having to step up in unexpected roles.
One of the best stories in Sacramento this season has been undrafted rookie Isaac Jones stepping up into a backup forward role. Unfortunately for the Kings, however, Jones has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Utah Jazz due to an illness.
Jones has been phenomenal this season since head coach Mike Brown gave him more opportunities in the second unit. When playing more than ten minutes, Jones averages 9.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 0.8 blocks per game.
With both Jones and Lyles sidelined on Sunday, the Kings could struggle against the Jazz with limited frontcourt depth. Recently signed veteran forward Jae Crowder will likely have an expanded role, but the Kings will certainly miss having their gritty 6-foot-8 rookie on the court.
