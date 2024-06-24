Kings Acquire Kentucky Superstar in a New NBA Mock Draft
The Sacramento Kings are only three days away from having a new face in the building as the 2024 NBA Draft starts on June 26th.
It's unclear what position the Kings will address in this year's draft. The team has worked out a variety of players from the NCAA Player of the Year in Zach Edey to hometown star Jared McCain.
Sacramento recently re-signed guard Malik Monk to a four-year contract that will keep one of the league's most explosive players in California. This signing could make a guard less likely to be drafted, but that doesn't stop CBS analyst Kyle Boone from foreseeing a star guard landing with the Kings.
Boone predicts that Rob Dillingham, a shifty guard out of the University of Kentucky, will fall to the 13th overall pick and right into Sacramento's lap. Dillingham brings an unmatched offensive bag to the table that is only overshadowed by his defensive shortcomings.
In his one year in college, Dillingham averaged 15.2 points, 3.9 assists, and 2.9 rebounds per game while coming off the bench. His efficient 44.4% three-point shot allowed him to shred apart defenses that were forced to respect his handles and his shooting ability.
While Sacramento's backcourt is fairly strong, the team could use another shot creator off the bench. The defensive capabilities of Keon Ellis paired with the offensive mindset of Dillingham would allow for an elite rotation for head coach Mike Brown to choose from.
Standing at 6-foot-3 and 176 pounds, Dillingham's size raises concerns heading into the draft. The physicality of the NBA is no joke and it's very possible for Dillingham to struggle defensively in the league. He would likely have to play a point guard role for the Kings, as it would give him a better defensive matchup instead of guarding the 2 spot.
It's unlikely that Dillingham drops to the 13th pick, but Sacramento might have a no-brainer if he does. His quick handles and shot-creating abilities can prove beneficial to a Kings team that looked creatively drained towards the end of the 2023-24 season.
2024 NBA Draft coverage will begin at 4:30 PT on Wednesday, June 26th.
