Kings Acquire Pelicans Star in Newest Mock Trade
The 2024 NBA Draft is only 10 days away and the Sacramento Kings continue to hold on to the number 13 overall pick. Time to make a trade is running short, but the Kings could have a few routes to take with their lottery pick.
If the Kings do decide to make a trade, look no further than New Orleans Pelicans star forward Brandon Ingram. Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley sees a potential deal happening that sends Ingram to Sacramento in exchange for a few starters and a few picks. Here's what the mock trade looks like:
Sacramento Kings Receive:
- F Brandon Ingram
New Orleans Pelicans Receive:
- G Kevin Huerter
- F Harrison Barnes
- 2024 No. 13 overall pick
- 2025 second-round pick
- 2027 first-round pick (top-five protected)
The last major trade Sacramento made was for Kevin Huerter, a sharpshooter who still has plenty of room to grow in the NBA. Huerter, 25, shot an outstanding 40.2% from three-point land in his first year in California. Less time on the court in the 2023-24 season led to an under-confident shooter that could benefit from a change in scenery.
Another player who may have used all his time in Sacramento is Harrison Barnes, a 6-foot-8 wing who is beginning to enter his final years in the league. The Kings handed Barnes a contract worth $18 million per year last offseason and might be looking to move on from his skillset after a six year stay.
The Kings are reportedly putting both players on the trade market this offseason, so acquiring Ingram iisn't out of the question. Ingram, 26, has spent eight years in the league but only has one more season remaining on his contract. An extension would likely be apart of any deal that lands the 2020 All-Star in Sacramento.
Ingram averaged 20.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.7 assists in New Orleans this past season. He wasn't always the first option as Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum dominated the offensive touches, but that could mean he's ready to fill in as a third big-name player on a new team. De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis will likely get more touches than Ingram, but the three could easily figure out a dynamic that shares possession and creates efficiency.
Time is quickly running out for general manager Monte McNair to trade the team's 2024 first-round pick. Brandon Ingram could be the most valuable option if the organization wishes to head a different direction entering the 2024-25 campaign.
Follow Inside The Kings on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!