Kings Break Losing Streak in 120-111 Win Over Rockets
After losing six of their last seven games, the Sacramento Kings got back in the win column with a 120-111 win against the Houston Rockets on Tuesday.
The Kings offense has looked stagnant and out of sorts the last handful of games, but everything seemed to be clicking tonight. They ended the night with 33 assists, the second most they’ve had all season.
Seven players scored in double figures with Domantas Sabonis leading the way with 27 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists.
Keegan Murray breaking out of his shooting slump came at a perfect time as his shooting slump was nearing uncomfortable levels. The third-year forward scored a modest 13 points, but on a great 3-of-5, 60 percent, from beyond the arc.
Keegan has the ability to carry a team with his shooting, and getting his offense back on track would do wonders for the Kings, as shown tonight.
It’s been an up-and-down season for the Kings, with more downs than ups of late, but the team fought Tuesday night and showed their resilience against one of the most aggressive teams in the league.
Tuesday night was an example of how good the team can be when they lock in and make their threes. Now all they have to do is string together a few games and go on a run to catch back up in the Western Conference standings.
