Kings Bring Back Fan Favorite Big Man for G League
The Sacramento Kings brought in some young studs for training camp and preseason action, but one fan-favorite big man was missing from the roster.
After showing out during the Summer League for the Kings, Drew Timme quickly became adored by fans and is getting another shot with the franchise's G League squad. FOX40's Sean Cunningham reports that the Stockton Kings are acquiring the player rights to Timme in a trade with the Wisconsin Herd, the Milwaukee Bucks G League affiliate.
Timme, 24, established himself as a basketball star in the collegiate landscape with the Gonzaga Bulldogs. Through four years, Timme was a three-time Consensus All-American and two-time West Coast Conference Player of the Year, becoming one of the NCAA's players for three consecutive seasons.
Through his three All-American seasons, Timme averaged 19.6 points and 7.1 rebounds per game, shooting 61.8 percent from the field. Timme's collegiate dominance has not translated to the next level, as the big man went undrafted in 2023 and has yet to appear in an NBA game.
In five appearances at the Las Vegas Summer League this offseason, Timme averaged 11.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks per game, shooting 63.2 percent from the field.
Timme will certainly find a good home in Stockton, as new head coach Quinton Crawford looks to follow up their league-high 24 wins last season. Timme will be surrounded by young, talented players who are also trying to prove themselves in this league.
Follow Inside The Kings on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!