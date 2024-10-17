Kings-Clippers Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard Status Revealed
The Sacramento Kings have dropped four consecutive games to begin their preseason, but with just one exhibition match remaining, they need to address some of their glaring weaknesses.
To finish their 2024 preseason, the Kings travel to Southern California on Thursday night to take on the Los Angeles Clippers.
The Clippers have had a very different preseason than the Kings. They have gone 3-1, winning three consecutive games by an average margin of 11.7 points. It will be a tough Pacific Division matchup for both teams looking to make a mark in their preseason finale.
Both teams have released their injury reports ahead of Thursday's matchup (subject to change):
Sacramento Kings:
C Orlando Robinson - QUESTIONABLE (knee)
G Kevin Huerter - QUESTIONABLE (shoulder)
F Trey Lyles - OUT (groin)
G Devin Carter - OUT (shoulder)
Los Angeles Clippers:
C Mo Mamba - OUT (knee)
F Kawhi Leonard - OUT (knee)
G Trentyn Flowers - OUT (wrist)
The Kings have been dealing with a few injuries through training camp and preseason, but they are slowly becoming healthier as the regular season approaches.
The Clippers seem to always be dealing with injuries to their star players, with Kawhi Leonard yet to suit up to begin their 2024-25 campaign.
Sacramento head coach Mike Brown opted to not limit the starters' minutes in their last matchup against the Utah Jazz, so it is unsure what he will decide to do for their preseason finale. The starters have gotten plenty of opportunities this preseason, but they seem like they could use at least another half of in-game action to clean up some of their previous lapses.
The Kings and Clippers tip off at 7:30 p.m. PT on Thursday night at the brand new Intuit Dome.
Follow Inside The Kings on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!