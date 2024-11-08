Kings-Clippers Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard Status Revealed
After losing their first two games of the 2024-25 season with their revamped squad, the Sacramento Kings have won five of their last six to move to 5-3. The Kings look to extend their positive trend on Friday night, hosting division rival Los Angeles Clippers.
The LA Clippers have started their season 4-4, but are on a two-game win streak. The Clippers have only played two road games thus far, beating the Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets in tough matchups.
With star forward Kawhi Leonard yet to touch the court this season, the Clippers have been led offensively by Norman Powell, scoring 25 points per game, and James Harden, averaging 20.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 9.4 assists per contest.
LA has put together one of the league's best defenses, allowing the fourth-least opponent points per game (107.8) and holding the fifth-best defensive rating (108.8) in the NBA.
Each team has released their Injury Reports ahead of Friday's matchup in Sacramento.
Sacramento Kings:
Devin Carter - OUT (shoulder)
Orlando Robinson - OUT (knee)
LA Clippers:
Mo Bamba - OUT (knee)
Kawhi Leonard - OUT (knee)
PJ Tucker - OUT (personal)
Despite Leonard being sidelined indefinitely, the Clippers are a dangerous team thanks to their tenacious defense, Ivica Zubac holding down the paint, and high-level scorers Norman Powell and James Harden leading the offense.
The Kings and Clippers tip off in Sacramento at 7 pm PST on Friday.
