Kings Clutch Duo Shines in 127-118 Overtime Win vs. Suns
Coming into the season, the duo of DeMar DeRozan and De’Aaron Fox had the potential to be one of the best closing duos in the league. After ten games, the Sacramento Kings All-Star duo is proving that the potential is coming to fruition.
In a back-and-forth affair with the Phoenix Suns on Sunday that ended in overtime, the Kings leaned on their stars to get the job done. DeRozan caught fire in the fourth quarter, scoring 16 points on 6-of-7 from the field in the final frame.
The Suns' lead grew to 11 with 8:46 left in the fourth, and then DeRozan got to work. He hit in the mid-range, hit a three, and got to the line to score when the Kings needed is most.
DeRozan carried his momentum from the fourth into overtime where he scored 8 points on 3-of-3 from the field.
Right when it felt like the Kings would keep feeding DeMar, Fox got going in overtime, chipping in 8 points on 4-of-5 from the field to help seal the game.
Teams are faced with an impossible decision of who to focus on at the end of games between Fox and DeRozan, and we’ve seen a few times this season where the two bounce off of each other.
When one of DeRozan or Fox gets going, they can carry a team for stretches. When both of them get going, the Kings become nearly unstoppable.
Follow Sacramento Kings on SI on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!