Kings Come Up Short in Portland - Fall 102-108 to Trail Blazers
In Zach LaVine's second game as a Sacramento King, the team looked better, but the Kings were unable to overcome the red-hot Portland Trail Blazers, falling 102-108.
The Blazers are locked in, with tonight being their 10th win in 11 tries. They made life miserable for the Kings all night as Sacramento struggled to get a rhythm going at all.
Nearly every Kings player had a poor shooting night. Malik Monk shot 8-of-20, 40%. Zach LaVine was 8-of-19, 42.1%. Even Domantas Sabonis shot poorly, finishing 2-of-6, 33.3%, on the night.
DeMar DeRozan had 22 points on 56.3% shooting, but his fourth-quarter heroics weren't enough to carry the Kings to victory tonight.
The Kings really struggled inside, scoring just 32 points on 16-of-36, 44.4%, shooting in the paint. They actually shot better in the mid-range, 11-of-22, than they did inside. Give credit to the Blazers for bringing the tough interior defense all game long.
The good news is that the Kings looked better than they did against the Orlando Magic last night. They played hard all game long and put up a battle against a surging Blazers squad. And Jonas Valančiūnas had a nice debut. Like everyone else, he struggled with his efficiency but finished with 6 points and 5 rebounds in his first game with the team.
For the Trail Blazers, Anfernee Simons scored a game-high 30 points on 8-of-12, 66.7%, from beyond the arc, including a dagger side-step three to put the game away. Simons is the type of player who is so hard to stop when he gets a rhythm- and he showed that once again tonight.
The Kings don't have much time to practice and gel, as they have just one night off before facing the New Orleans Pelicans at home in what already feels like a must-win game.
