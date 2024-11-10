Kings' De'Aaron Fox Leads NBA in Key Defensive Stat

Best Defensive Field Goal Percentage (DFG%) So Far In The 2024 NBA Regular Season (Min. 100 Total DFGA) :



1. De’Aaron Fox — 34.5%

2. Jeremy Sochan — 35.5%

3. Royce O’Neale — 36.2%

4. Cade Cunningham — 36.9%

5. Draymond Green — 38.7%

