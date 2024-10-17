Kings’ DeMar DeRozan Aiming to Join Historic List
Sacramento Kings forward DeMar DeRozan is going into his 16th season, is 35 years old, and has played 1,173 games in his career. While it seems like his production should be slowing down, he continues to be one of the most consistent players in the NBA year after year.
DeRozan has averaged at least 20.0 points per game for 11 straight seasons, dating back to 2013-14. Joining the high-powered Kings offense gives him a great chance at making it 12 consecutive seasons over the 20-point mark, and would add him to an exclusive list of NBA greats.
Only 15 players in NBA history have 12 or more seasons averaging 20 or more points:
- LeBron James: 21
- Karl Malone: 17
- Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: 17
- Kevin Durant: 16
- Kobe Bryant: 15
- Michael Jordan: 15
- Carmelo Anthony: 14
- Shaquille O'Neal: 14
- Dirk Nowitzki: 13
- Patrick Ewing: 13
- Hakeem Olajuwon: 13
- Jerry West: 13
- Stephen Curry: 12
- Allen Iverson: 12
- Wilt Chamberlain: 12
The Kings' roster is filled with players who can score. Between DeRozan, De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis, Keegan Murray, and Malik Monk, Sacramento has multiple mouths to feed on the offensive side of the ball.
That may make the 20-point mark harder to reach depending on how the shot distribution ends up in Sacramento, but DeRozan’s efficiency also has the chance to go up in Sacramento.
DeMar, a six-time All-Star and three-time All-NBA team member is no stranger to high accolades. He’s put together a Hall-of-Fame-worthy career so far with no signs of decline entering year 16. He’s the model of consistency and continues to prove he’s one of the best scorers in the league.
Follow Inside The Kings on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!