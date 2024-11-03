Kings' DeMar DeRozan Responds To Viral Drake Comment
The Sacramento Kings added six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan this offseason, as the veteran forward has already made his presence known on his new squad. Through six games, DeRozan is leading the Kings in scoring with 25.3 points per game as the Kings move to 3-3 early in the season.
The Kings traveled to face the Toronto Raptors on Saturday night, DeRozan's first NBA home. DeRozan played his first nine NBA seasons in Toronto, earning four All-Star appearances and two All-NBA Team honors.
DeRozan's return to the Raptors' Scotiabank Arena was not as sweet as his time there, stirring some drama with Toronto native and music industry superstar Drake.
On Saturday, the Raptors honored NBA Hall of Famer Vince Carter by retiring his jersey, but Drake made it clear that the franchise should not do the same for DeRozan on the Raptors' broadcast during the game.
"If you ever put up a DeRozan banner, I'll pull that thing down myself."
The NBA and rap stars had respect for each other when DeRozan played for the Raptors, but the new-found hatred has found its way to the public. Drake did not hide his emotions during the game, explicitly telling DeRozan how he felt.
DeRozan did not hesitate to respond to Drake, taking the matter into his postgame presser:
"He's going to have a long way to climb to take it down, so good luck."
The Kings star also took to social media, responding to Drake on his Instagram story:
Whether or not DeRozan did enough for the Raptors franchise to have his jersey retired, the disrespect from the star musician is nothing short of crazy.
DeRozan seemed ultimately unbothered by Drake's comments, more upset about the Kings' disappointing loss than anything.
