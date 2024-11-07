Kings' Domantas Sabonis Gives Honest Statement on Keegan Murray
The Sacramento Kings have had a rollercoaster start to their 2024-25 season, dropping their first two but winning five of their last six, moving to 5-3 through eight games.
The Kings have been led by six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan, averaging 25.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.9 steals per game with 52.9/38.1/87.5 shooting splits. Sacramento's offseason addition of DeRozan was questioned by many, but the star wing is showing out in his debut season.
DeRozan has had help, though, especially from his star teammates De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis. All-Star big man Sabonis is leading the Kings in rebounds and assists, while Fox has been tenacious on both sides of the ball, averaging 23,8 points and 2.0 steals per game.
Sacramento's supporting cast has been just as impressive, with Keegan Murray taking a huge leap into two-way domination this season. In Wednesday's win over the Toronto Raptors, Murray dropped 22 points and 12 rebounds, notching his fourth double-double of the year.
Following Wednesday's win, Sabonis had strong praise for Murray.
"He's listening, he's putting in the hard work, and he's going out there and competing," Sabonis says about Murray. "You see it every day, every game as we go on. He had 12 rebounds [today], seven are offensive... With Keegan, you can put him in different positions. He's figuring out, on the defensive end, how to guard those multiple positions."
Murray has been one of the most important pieces for this Kings squad, and as he grows on both ends of the court, it continues to raise Sacramento's ceiling as a championship contender.
Follow Sacramento Kings on SI on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!