Kings Drop Fourth Straight in Blowout Loss to Pacers
The Sacramento Kings got blown out 95-122 by the Indiana Pacers and fell to 13-17 on the season. They're falling further behind in the standings and the vibes around Sacramento are plummeting.
The Pacers used a balanced attack to take down the Kings. Pascal Siakam led the way with 19 points, but seven different Pacers scored in double digits.
De'Aaron Fox led the Kings with 23 points but on just 36.8% shooting from the field. Sacramento struggled with their shot as a whole all night, shooting 36.5% from the field. For reference to how bad that is, the Charlotte Hornets have the worst FG% in the league at 42.9%.
The Kings' offense has looked out of sorts, out of whack, out of, really everything. The Pacers came into the game with the 23rd-ranked defense and the Kings didn't even break the century mark.
There were many troubling stats tonight, but what stands out most is DeMar DeRozan's 2 points on 1-of-7 shooting, 14.3%.
It's not just that he's missing shots, but how stagnant the offense looks at times. After starting the season with a strong offensive flow, the Kings are having trouble getting DeRozan involved. Tonight was his fourth straight game not topping the 20 points mark.
The trade deadline is still months away, but the Kings don't have that long to make changes. Whether it be a trade, changing up rotations, or changing schemes, things can't go on like this if the Kings want to compete for a playoff spot.
The Kings will have three days off to get things straight before they host the Detroit Pistons on Thursday. Hopefully, they take the time to get right and rescue the season before it gets completely out of hand.
