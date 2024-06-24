Kings 'Expected To Show Interest' in Magic Center
The Sacramento Kings organization was afraid of losing star sixth man Malik Monk in free agency, but after a four-year deal has reportedly been agreed to, many worries have faded. While fan-favorite Monk is staying in town, the Kings will still have some casualties in the free agency market.
The Kings treasure big man Domantas Sabonis but have struggled to find a consistent backup to replace him while resting. Their backup center tandem of Alex Len and JaVale McGee are both set to hit the open market, leaving Sacramento with a gaping hole in their lineup.
While the Kings should do all they can to bring back Len as their reserve center, there are other options if necessary.
Forbes' Evan Sidery reports that the Kings are a team "expected to show interest" in pending free agent Goga Bitadze.
Bitadze, the 18th overall selection in the 2019 NBA Draft, started his career with the Indiana Pacers before getting shipped to the Orlando Magic midway through the 2022-23 season.
In his lone complete season as a Magic, the 6-foot-11 big man averaged 5.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks in just 15.4 minutes per game. Bitadze, 24, has been a reliable backup since entering the league and is a low-risk signing for any team interested.
While Bitadze does not have much offensive versatility, he is most effective in pick and rolls, dribble handoffs, or in the post. Bitadze stands out on the defensive end, where he is an elite shot blocker and has impressive instincts.
Whether the Kings choose to bring back Alex Len or not, signing Bitadze on a veteran's minimum would likely solve their backup center problem.
