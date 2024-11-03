Kings Fall Short in 131-128 Overtime Loss to Raptors
In a back-and-forth affair, the Sacramento Kings fell to the Toronto Raptors 128-131 to send the Toronto fans home happy on Vince Carter’s jersey retirement night.
Sacramento did a great job to keep the game close as De’Aaron Fox and DeMar DeRozan carried the team in the fourth quarter to force overtime.
Fox got going in the floater area and mid-range to start the fourth and DeRozan closed out the quarter to bring the Kings back in after the Raptors pulled away.
The ultimate decider was the three-point shot tonight. The Raptors shot 17-of-37 (45.9 percent) from beyond the arc, compared to 10-of-40 (25 percent) for the Kings, highlighted by Fox going 0-for-11 from deep.
That number for the Raptors actually went down as the game closed, as they hovered around 50 percent from deep for most of the game.
The Kings looked tired on the second night of the back-to-back and long night of travel, but Toronto was also on the second night of a back-to-back.
Malik Monk was a bright spot off the bench, chipping in 21 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds, and 2 steals, but Kevin Huerter missing the game due to illness stood out.
Doug McDermott got the surprise start and scored four points in just 14:51 minutes played. For a Kings team that was already running a tight rotation Huerter being out had a huge impact. DeRozan, Fox, Keegan Murray, Domantas Sabonis, and Monk all played over 38 minutes, albeit in an overtime game.
Next up for the Kings: 5:15 pm PT, Monday, November 4th @ Miami Heat
