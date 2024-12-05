Kings-Grizzlies Injury Report: Edey, Williams Statuses Revealed
The Sacramento Kings had a rough stretch early into their 2024-25 campaign when they lost six of seven and dropped to 12th place in the Western Conference. On Tuesday, the Kings picked up a much-needed win over the second-place Houston Rockets to give them a boost of momentum.
Sacramento now hits the road for a challenging test against the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday. The Grizzlies are on a very different path than the Kings, as they won six straight before dropping one against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday.
The Grizzlies are 14-8 overall and an impressive 10-3 at home. Sacramento will have their hands full with star point guard Ja Morant and 2023 Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr. but are certainly capable of pulling off the upset.
Each team has released their injury reports ahead of Thursday's matchup in Memphis.
Sacramento Kings:
Devin Carter - OUT (shoulder)
Trey Lyles - OUT (calf)
Memphis Grizzlies:
Zach Edey - OUT (ankle)
GG Jackson - OUT (foot)
Vince Williams Jr. - OUT (ankle)
The Kings continue to play without backup forward Trey Lyles and highly-touted rookie Devin Carter but have looked very impressive at times while short-handed.
The Grizzlies seem to always be stuck with the injury bug, this time sidelining standout 7-foot-4 rookie Zach Edey, young forward GG Jackson, and talented guard Vince Williams Jr., putting a few holes in their depth.
Memphis is a very talented and well-coached team, regardless of who they will be missing on Thursday. A win for the Kings would certainly put them back on track, but it should be a great matchup.
The Kings and Grizzlies tip off at 5 pm PST on Thursday.
