Kings-Grizzlies Injury Report: Ja Morant Status Revealed
Coming off a historically dominant clutch performance over the Philadelphia 76ers to win their second consecutive game, the Sacramento Kings head into a huge matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday.
The Grizzlies have been one of the best teams in the NBA this season, sitting in second place in the Western Conference with a 23-11 record.
The Kings have been on the opposite end of the spectrum, sitting in 12th place in the West with a 15-19 record. Sacramento has severely underperformed relative to their expectations, but they are better than their record suggests.
During their two-game win streak, the Kings have lucked out and faced severely short-handed opponents. The Kings desperately need to continue their winning streak and are gearing up to face another short-handed team on Friday.
Each team has released their injury reports ahead of Friday's matchup in Sacramento.
Sacramento Kings:
Devin Carter - OUT (G League)
Keegan Murray - DOUBTFUL (ankle)
Orlando Robinson - OUT (G League)
Memphis Grizzlies:
Santi Aldama - OUT (ankle)
Brandon Clarke - QUESTIONABLE (calf)
Zach Edey - QUESTIONABLE (concussion)
GG Jackson - OUT (foot)
Yuki Kawamura - QUESTIONABLE (shoulder)
Jake LaRavia - QUESTIONABLE (ankle)
Ja Morant - OUT (shoulder)
Marcus Smart - OUT (finger)
Vince Williams Jr. - OUT (ankle)
The Grizzlies had horrible injury luck in 2023-24 and it has rolled into the new season. While Memphis has still been able to win through their injury problems this season, it remains a concern how they cannot stay healthy.
Memphis star Ja Morant is set to miss his third consecutive game and 15th of the season. The Grizzlies are 9-5 this season when Morant is sidelined, as their supporting cast continues to step up in his absence.
Kings forward Keegan Murray is likely to miss his second straight game with an ankle injury, which is a huge blow for Sacramento's weak wing depth. It would be huge for the Kings' momentum if they could win a third consecutive game under interim head coach Doug Christie, as Sacramento needs to find some consistency to turn their season around.
The Kings and Grizzlies tip off at 7 pm PT in Sacramento on Friday.
