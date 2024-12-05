Kings-Grizzlies Matchup of the Game: De’Aaron Fox vs. Ja Morant
After a down season last year, the 14-8 Memphis Grizzlies are sitting at fourth in the Western Conference thanks in large part to the return of Ja Morant.
Thursday night's matchup of the game is between two of the most dynamic guards in the game, Morant and Sacramento Kings star De’Aaron Fox.
Season stats:
- De’Aaron Fox: 27.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 6.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK, 49.2 FG%, 35.5 3P%
- Ja Morant: 22.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 8.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK, 46.8 FG%, 29.4 3P%
While De’Aaron and Ja have similar styles, they rely on their athleticism and quickness to score the ball in different ways.
Morant is one of the best in the league at attacking the basket, as 10.3 of his 15.8 field goal attempts per game, 64.8 percent, come in the paint. The Kings will have to do their best to contain Ja off the dribble and his drives, something that has troubled them at times this season.
Fox actually shoots more attempts in the paint, with 10.7 attempts per game, but he takes 20.2 field goals per contest. That equates to 53.2 percent of Fox’s field goal attempts taking place inside. With his mid-range and three-point shooting, Fox has more versatility in his scoring than Morant.
Both guards can pass the ball and set up teammates, rebound well for their position, and are lethal in transition, leading to an exciting matchup to watch Thursday night in Memphis.
Follow Sacramento Kings on SI on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!