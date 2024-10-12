Kings Guard Kevin Huerter Cleared for Full Contact
Sacramento Kings guard Kevin Huerter has been cleared to return to full contact on the court.
The sharpshooter sustained his season-ending injury on March 18th of last season, finishing the year with 10.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.6 assists on 44.3 percent shooting from the field and 36.1 percent from three.
While he had a down year from beyond the arc by his standards, the 26-year-old shot 40.2 percent from deep in the 2022-23 season.
With the Kings facing depth issues at the wing, Huerter being back will be a huge boost for Sacramento. The Kings are coming off of their first preseason game in which they shot 7-of-27, 25.9 percent, from beyond the arc.
Adding a shooter like Huerter back in the mix should immediately boost both the makes and the attempts for a Kings team that loves to shoot the three.
No timeline was given on when Huerter will return to game action, but getting him back on the court in practice with the season starting October 24th against the Minnesota Timberwolves is a great sign.
Mike Brown has noted that Keon Ellis has the starting spot for now while Huerter recovers from his injury, but did not specify if that would be the case after Kevin returns from injury. The question of who will start is likely to rise again once Huerter gets back in the fold.
