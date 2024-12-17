Kings Guard Named 76ers, Timberwolves Top Trade Target
The Sacramento Kings have started their 2024-25 campaign with a 13-14 record, but have seen significant success since moving Malik Monk into the starting lineup. Monk has been significantly better with the starters than Kevin Huerter or Keon Ellis were, but their loaded guard depth brings up questions of who needs to stay.
With highly-touted rookie Devin Carter expected to return from injury before February's trade deadline, there is no need for the Kings to hang on to all of the guards on the roster when a backup wing or big man is much more needed.
Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz mapped out each team's top three trade targets, naming Keon Ellis as a candidate for the Philadelphia 76ers and Minnesota Timberwolves.
Ellis, 24, emerged as one of the NBA's most promising guard defenders as a sophomore last season. In 21 minutes per game this season, Ellis is averaging 6.6 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.2 steals, and 0.9 blocks, with solid 46.4/40.7/84.4 shooting splits.
Ellis' elite defensive tenacity and impressive three-point efficiency make him a very eye-popping trade target for many teams, especially making just over $2 million per year.
The 76ers and Timberwolves are two squads that have not lived up to expectations this season, especially the 8-16 Philly squad. Minnesota already has a team filled with defensive studs, so adding another would just add to their firepower. The 76ers, on the other hand, could really use the defensive help that Ellis would bring.
It would be a brutal loss for the Kings to trade away Ellis, especially because he has the potential to anchor their defense for the future, but it is certainly a possibility if it helps their title chances.
Follow Sacramento Kings on SI on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!